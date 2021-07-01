New scholarship honors Gwinnett superintendent’s late wife

Celeste Wilbanks grew up in Hull, according to her obituary, published by Tom M. Wages Funeral Service in Lawrenceville.

Her “patience, grace and strength” complemented her husband professionally and personally, the obituary said.

“His successes were hers and she was the love of his life,” the obituary said. “Together, their greatest success remains their tight-knit family.”

She is also survived by their two daughters, Tonya Alewine and Tricia Wilbanks, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

“Always the first to smile, to apologize, to reach out, to let her guard down — she lived with a reckless selflessness and haphazard love that we can never forget,” the obituary said.

Peach State Federal Credit Union was formed almost 60 years ago to serve Gwinnett school system employees and their families.

Boutwell also announced the establishment of the Peach State Cares Foundation, which will donate $60,000 over five years to the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation. On behalf of the credit union’s board, he presented Wilbanks with the Peach State Flame of Leadership.

The Gwinnett school board voted in March to end Wilbanks’ contract July 31 after 25 years in office. Wilbanks, 78, is the longest-serving superintendent of a large school district in the United States.