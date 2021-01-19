‘New era in Cobb’: Sheriff ends participation in controversial immigration enforcement program

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will no longer participate in a federal immigration program that drew widespread criticism from communities affected by the policy.
Sheriff Craig Owens said Tuesday that he sent a memo to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announcing the agency’s decision to end the 287(g) program. The program allows local law enforcement to investigate the immigration status of detained individuals they suspect of being in the country illegally. It does this by deputizing local officials to assist with federal immigration enforcement.
Owens, flanked by his command staff, members of activist organizations and other elected officials, said his decision marks a “historic moment for Cobb County.”
Critics of the 287(g) program say the screening process amounts to profiling and makes immigrant communities distrustful of law enforcement. When he served as commander of a Cobb County Police Department precinct, Owens said he saw firsthand how many immigrant families were afraid to report crimes.
“If you see brown, which is the uniform of the Sheriff’s Office, you run,” he said of the community’s feelings. “If you see blue, you stay and talk because they are your friends.” The blue uniforms are the colors worn by Cobb County Police Department officers.
The program originally began to remove terrorists, as well as other violent criminals, from neighborhoods across the country. However, Owens said the program morphed into one that profiled immigrants through traffic stops, which resulted in them being deported on misdemeanor charges.
“Let me be clear: there’s a new day and a new era in Cobb County,” he said, adding that ending the program will not make Cobb County less safe.
Cobb was the first jurisdiction in Georgia to join the program under the leadership of former Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren in 2007. Warren in 2019 renewed the controversial program’s use at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.