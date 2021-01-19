‘New era in Cobb’: Sheriff ends participation in controversial immigration enforcement program

Sheriff Craig Owens said Tuesday that he sent a memo to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announcing the agency’s decision to end the 287(g) program. The program allows local law enforcement to investigate the immigration status of detained individuals they suspect of being in the country illegally. It does this by deputizing local officials to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

Owens, flanked by his command staff, members of activist organizations and other elected officials, said his decision marks a “historic moment for Cobb County.”