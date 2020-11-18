New Boys & Girls Club opens in Atlanta

A new Boys & Girls Club is serving children in Atlanta’s Thomasville Heights neighborhood.
The Purpose Built Boys & Girls Club opened earlier this month at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. The church is located near Thomasville Heights Elementary School, an Atlanta school operated by Purpose Built Schools.
The club is serving as a distance-learning hub where students of all grade levels can come during the school day to do online classes. There is no cost to participate in that program.
The club will shift to provide after-school programming for students at Thomasville Heights and Slater elementary schools, once Atlanta Public Schools reopens school buildings. Officials plan to open a site at Price Middle School next August.
APS hired the nonprofit Purpose Built to run Thomasville Heights, Slater and Price as part of a district strategy launched in 2016 that aims to turn around low-performing schools.