Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to reopen 10 sites

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta will reopen 10 sites Monday.
The organization closed its locations amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been providing virtual programming. The sites reopening this week will provide in-person programming, including a mix of support for students who are doing online school work and traditional after-school activities.
The news comes as school districts in DeKalb, Fulton and Cobb hold their first day of online classes on Monday.
The agency operates nearly 20 sites. It is aiming to expand services to most of the clubs by Sept. 21.
Safety measures will be strictly enforced, officials said. That includes frequent cleaning and limiting participation to only 25% of the usual number of children. Staff and club members also will be required to wear face masks.