New affordable housing slated for arrival in southwest Atlanta in 2023

A Gorman & Company Atlanta Project Rendering of the Residences at Westview housing complex. (Courtesy of Gorman & Company)

Credit: Gorman & Company

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

New housing opportunities are coming to southwest Atlanta after a groundbreaking ceremony occurred in the Westview neighborhood last week.

Developer Gorman & Company is building the Residences at Westview complex that will include 60 units — 54 affordable and six market rate. The company will work with Atlanta Catholic Charities to offer after school programs and tutoring services to families.

Gorman announced in a press release that the building will comprise of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units at 50% and 60% of the area median income, which is $86,200, according to Atlanta’s planning department. Construction started in January and is expected to be finished in April or May of 2023, according to a Gorman spokeswoman.

Joel Reed, Gorman’s Southeast Market President, said in a statement that this will be their first project in Atlanta.

“Commencing construction on Residences at Westview marks a significant milestone in creating more effective and affordable housing solutions in the Atlanta community,” said Reed.

Gorman is also opening an their office in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, the company announced. Reed and his colleagues plan to work from that office to connect with the community.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

