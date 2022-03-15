New affordable housing slated for arrival in southwest Atlanta in 2023

Developer Gorman & Company is building the Residences at Westview complex that will include 60 units — 54 affordable and six market rate. The company will work with Atlanta Catholic Charities to offer after school programs and tutoring services to families.

Gorman announced in a press release that the building will comprise of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units at 50% and 60% of the area median income, which is $86,200, according to Atlanta’s planning department. Construction started in January and is expected to be finished in April or May of 2023, according to a Gorman spokeswoman.