Nation’s first Black sorority charters new chapter in southern Gwinnett County

Members have helped 29 area students get enrolled in a college of their choice through the chapter’s College Admissions Program, Brown said. The program mentors high school students through the college application process, coaching them through writing essays and taking standardized tests.

The chapter also partners with local organizations, like Helping Mamas and Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op, to help promote women’s health and combat issues such as food insecurity.

Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded at Howard University in 1908. The sorority today has more than 300,000 members and thousands of local chapters, including ones in Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners. It focuses on post-graduate endeavors unlike traditional sororities, with women from colleges across the nation joining by invitation.

Notable members of the Alpha Alpha Pi Omega chapter include Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter and Superior Court Judge Tadia Whitner. Vice President Kamala Harris is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“We hope we can leave a legacy after we’re long and gone for it to continue for young girls to have someone to look up to and something they can ultimately carry on themselves,” Brown said.