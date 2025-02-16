Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

‘My dog is my medication’: Veterans with PTSD paired with service dogs

Antonio Merriweather kisses his service dog Marley after speaking to veterans who applied for the VDOGS program that pairs service dogs with veterans during an orientation session at Top Dogg K9 Foundation in Lilburn on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Antonio Merriweather kisses his service dog Marley after speaking to veterans who applied for the VDOGS program that pairs service dogs with veterans during an orientation session at Top Dogg K9 Foundation in Lilburn on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By
3 hours ago

Antonio Merriweather, 50, had not gotten out of bed in three months, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety after serving in the Army for 15 years.

He relied heavily on opioids and cocaine to numb the pain.

“I was already going through some treatment, therapy, and I was working and fighting, but I just got to a point where my fight didn’t seem like it was working,” the Ellenwood resident said. “So I just sat in this bed and said, ‘It’s over.’”

It’s a story that is shared among countless other U.S. veterans struggling to assimilate back to everyday life after witnessing or experiencing traumatic events, often in combat. Of the 5.8 million veterans using Veterans Affairs care in fiscal year 2024, about 14% of men and 24% of women were diagnosed with PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. In 2020, the suicide rate for veterans was 57.3% higher than that of nonveteran adults, according to a 2022 VA report.

So when Merriweather’s wife heard of Top Dogg K9 Foundation, an organization that trains service dogs and pairs them with veterans dealing with mental health issues, she pulled Merriweather out of bed and drove him straight to Lilburn.

Blake Rashad, the co-founder of Top Dogg K9 Foundation, recalled Merriweather dragging his feet into the small, one-floor establishment, unshaven with a hood draped over his head.

“You can’t help me get better,” Merriweather said to him.

Rashad responded, “You’re wrong.”

Antonio Merriweather, with his service dog Marley, talks to veterans who applied for the VDOGS program that pairs service dogs with veterans during an orientation session at Top Dogg K9 Foundation in Lilburn on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With the help of a therapist, the organization pairs veterans with available service dogs in training based on their needs. The pair must attend weekly trainings for about eight months as dogs learn skills and veterans learn commands.

Psychiatric service dogs are trained to perform a variety of tasks. They can wake their owners from nightmares, check the house for intruders before entry, locate objects and provide comfort. Veterans with mobility concerns are paired with dogs who also are trained in retrieval and turning lights on and off.

The dogs must then pass final evaluations to become official service dogs.

After getting paired with his service dog, Sarge, in 2019, Merriweather started getting back on his feet.

He had to attend the trainings, feed, walk and play with Sarge. He started socializing with people again. He regained a sense of purpose and responsibility in his everyday life.

“The fact that I had to get out of bed every week meant I had to talk to people, and slowly but surely I just kept taking a bite of that elephant,” Merriweather said.

After Sarge died in October 2023, he met Marley, a 19-month-old Goldendoodle, who will be a part of this year’s cohort of service dogs in training.

Veterans watch a demonstration of a trained service dog named Chief during an orientation session at Top Dogg K9 Foundation in Lilburn on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.ÊThe foundation pairs trained service dogs with the veterans who need them.ÊBen Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The organization currently has the funding to train and pair eight dogs with veterans this year. Some of the dogs came from a minimum-security federal prison in Montgomery, Alabama where inmates raise and train puppies who will later work as service dogs.

Each dog costs $12,000 to $15,000 to house and train at Top Dogg K9 Foundation. Rashad said he hopes to bring in more sponsorships, and subsequently more dogs, into this year’s cohort soon.

“Training these dogs is too expensive to be a pet,” Rashad told a group of veterans receiving care through the Atlanta VA during the program’s orientation Saturday. “The purpose of you getting a service dog is so you can get out and do things and go to your children’s soccer game, bar mitzvahs, recitals or church ... not crawl back in bed.”

Another veteran who went through the program, Donald Zackery, called the organization his safe haven.

“This has been a place where I can talk and share,” he said. “That is the key, because we all go through the same issues and problems.”

Zackery, 63, was suffering from depression, anxiety and unstable temperaments when he met his service dog, Diamond.

“She followed me everywhere I go and kept me stable, active, focused on her,” he said.

When Diamond’s health started to decline two years ago, he was introduced to his current service dog, Revi. Diamond recently died of cancer.

Alan Baker, 56, served in the military for about 30 years and was wounded in combat three times. After leaving the military, where he served in the Navy, Air Force and Army, Baker gradually became a recluse.

“I stopped almost living,” said Baker, who is now a board member at Top Dogg. “I didn’t want to be around nobody. We have these enemies in our head because of what we’ve seen or done and don’t want that to go to our children.”

He found himself always looking over his shoulder in a heightened state of anxiety, he added.

But once his service dog, Barrett, started going to work with him everyday, Baker began to feel more calm and reassured. Barrett pumped life back into him more powerful than any drug, he said.

“I don’t take medication,” Baker said. “My dog is my medication.”

About the Author

Ashley Ahn is a reporter on the breaking news team for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Ashley Ahn on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Chris Willars recount the morning their home caught fire, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Conyers, Ga. The Willars were on the property to salvage any items they could. They were also impacted by the Biolab fire and a tornado in the past year. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Couple continues mission to help despite fire, tornado, chemical plume

In less than a year, a powerful tornado tore through their home, a BioLab plant explosion forced them into lockdown and a devastating fire left much of their house in ruins.

Cancer survivors ask lawmakers to expand Medicaid on World Cancer Day

Dozens of advocates traveled to the Georgia State Capitol for World Cancer Day to share their stories and push for Medicaid expansion.

Georgia settles lawsuit with trans employees seeking health coverage

The Latest

A view of Pegasus Without Wings, also known as the “Iron Horse” sculpture, on Greensboro Highway, between Watkinsville and Greensboro, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The two-ton steel sculpture recently underwent a restoration. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legendary Iron Horse toppled over near Lake Oconee after severe storms

1h ago

Gridlock Guy: U.S. DOT’s new grant policy needs to be about transportation, not politics

Tornado risk as storms overnight, early Sunday bring severe weather threat

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?