Pathway’s been a dud, but GOP thinks it’s great Congressional Republicans have cited Georgia’s Pathway system as a model for Medicaid after the enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill. This seems curious since Pathway has performed dismally in terms of enrolling participants.

To begin with, it sought to cover only a small fraction of the number that Medicaid expansion would have included. But worse, because of bureaucracy and repetitive demands for documentation, Pathway has enrolled and retained only a fraction of the number of people it deems eligible. Most people have simply been stymied by all the red tape. If the criteria were to provide health care to as many people as possible, then Pathway would be a dud. But if the desire is to spend as little as possible on health care by having a system that denies coverage to the greatest number of people, then Pathway is Congressional Republicans’ best choice as a template. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Torture camp for immigrants is no laughing matter

The leader of the free world, the governor of Florida and the head of Homeland Security have decided to create a lot of jokes about the possibility of alligators chasing and eating brown people. With the predators and the mosquitoes, we are all complicit in this terrorizing idea. Democrats and Republicans, stand up for humanity! The irony of using FEMA money and resources to build this torture camp should make every American horrified and angry.

I hope to see op-eds and speeches and social media commentary from our representatives about this travesty. Otherwise, you are implicated in this as well. Congress stands to the side and allows the military to be used against our citizens. Congress allows our soft power to disappear and diseases to spread unabated. When will saner heads prevail? DEBBIE GATHMANN, CLARKSTON Show some respect for national anthem While attending every Braves game — yes, it’s getting harder to go — but what upsets me the most is the way individuals and groups sing our national anthem.