Mother’s Day brings crowds to metro restaurants amid COVID rules rollback

Signs of life returning to normal were also apparent at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County, where patrons strolled the streets and dined hours before the Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:08 p.m. at Truist Park. On Friday night for the start of the series, the Braves hosted a full Truist Park for the first time since October 2019.

On Sunday at The Battery complex outside the ballpark, several restaurants were hosting dozens of customers, many of whom enjoyed meals outside.

In Midtown on the sunny holiday, 10th Street between I-75 and Monroe Drive was also busy with vehicular and foot traffic. Piedmont Park, Midtown’s iconic destination point, was littered with people lounging on blankets in the sunshine and under the trees. Unsurprisingly, a steady stream of people were entering and leaving the Beltline’s Eastside Trail on Monroe Drive.

Vince Palermo, Canoe’s general manager, said starting Monday, masks will become voluntary for staff and customers. The restaurant’s indoor and outdoor dining areas were full of people — some wearing masks — eager to treat their mothers to brunch this year.

Palermo said it’s “very rewarding” to be able to serve customers on Mother’s Day since the restaurant was unable to honor the tradition in 2020.

“We’re excited to be here and happy to welcome back old friends,” he said.

The bulk of Mother’s Day customers made their 2021 reservations last year when the restaurant was closed to in-person dining due to the pandemic. Palmero said he expects those same customers will make reservations for Mother’s Day 2022.

Canoe, like other businesses, are grappling with a dilemma borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic: managing operations with a reduced staff. Typically, Palermo said he would like to have about 125 people on staff, but he’s currently running the restaurant with about 20% fewer employees.

The restaurant is doing what it can to recruit employees but faces stiff competition from other eateries in the same position.

“Everybody is fishing from the same pond,” he said.

In between posing for pictures with her grandchildren and talking with her adult children, Chamblee resident and Canoe customer Moon Nguyen was all smiles while she and her family members waited for their tables to become available. It was her first time eating at the restaurant.

The Nguyen family poses for photographs while waiting for a table at The Canoe restaurant on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“It’s very nice,” she said of the outdoor grounds. “I love this place.”

While she is confident with going about her daily life, Nguyen said she will continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and hopes others will do the same.

“You have to be careful,” she said. “You have to be safe for yourself and for the community.”