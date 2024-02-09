Morehouse, King Center offer prostate cancer screenings to honor Dexter Scott King

The King Center and Morehouse School of Medicine are offering free prostate cancer screenings Friday in honor of Dexter Scott King ahead of his memorial service on Saturday.

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King, Jr., died Jan. 22 at age 62 after a battle with prostate cancer. His memorial service at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Saturday is open to the public and will include candlelight and music in celebration of his life.

On Friday, Morehouse’s Prostate Cancer Precision Prevention Program team will conduct free prostate-specific antigen testing to men, and at-risk Black men in the greater Atlanta area are particularly encouraged to be tested, according to the news release. The test includes a blood draw, and participants will receive their results via mail.