More than half of voters cast early ballots in battleground Cobb

Early voting has officially closed, and more than half of registered voters in Cobb County have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election.
310,000 people--54 percent of voters--returned mail ballots or turned out in person to vote in the weeks before Election Day, a new record for the county, part of Georgia’s fiercely contested battleground suburbs.
In 2016, 38 percent of Cobb voters cast ballots during the entire early voting period, a total of 160,000 people at the time.
The highest single day of turnout so far this year was Friday, the last day of early voting, when 14,000 people cast votes.
In addition to the presidential race, Cobb has important local elections happening Tuesday, including for county commission chair, sheriff, district attorney and state lawmakers. Voters will also be asked to weigh in on state constitutional amendments. Check out the AJC’s voter guide here.