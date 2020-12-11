X

More than half of Cobb students to return in-person for spring semester

10/5/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Clarkdale Elementary School wait at a social distance as they prepare to board their school busses afterschool in Austell, Monday, October 5, 2020. Cobb County schools, the stateÕs second largest district with about 112,000 students, will begin the first phase of its reopening plan on Monday, Oct. 5. The district will reopen classes to students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and kindergarten through 12th grade special education students. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Cobb County School District will start the spring semester Jan. 6 with more than half of its students returning to class in-person.

About 54 percent of its families, representing 57,504 students, selected the face-to-face option using the district’s online portal, the school system said. About 25 percent of those families, representing 26,787 students, have said they will stick with remote learning.

However, families representing 23,039, or about 21 percent, did not indicate whether they will have their children do remote learning or return to the classroom, so they will have to inform their individual schools of their choice, the school district said.

In the spring, the district said it will open another opportunity for parents to choose if they want to finish out the school year in a remote or in-person environment. Details about that process will be released at a later date.

Cobb County schools, which has about 107,000 students, began the academic year Aug. 17 with virtual-only classes. The district began a phased reopening of its classrooms in October.

