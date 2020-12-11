More than half of Cobb students to return in-person for spring semester

About 54 percent of its families, representing 57,504 students, selected the face-to-face option using the district’s online portal, the school system said. About 25 percent of those families, representing 26,787 students, have said they will stick with remote learning.

However, families representing 23,039, or about 21 percent, did not indicate whether they will have their children do remote learning or return to the classroom, so they will have to inform their individual schools of their choice, the school district said.