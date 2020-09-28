More dead cats inside walls in Sandy Springs hoarding case

Veterinarians treated the cats that survived, some with respiratory and eye infections, Hirsh said. She was uncertain if autopsies could be performed on the other 15 cats because they were frozen.

Three cats inside the condo where they were rescued. Sandy Springs Police found 59 cats living in unsanitary conditions in a local condo Wednesday. Many were sick and another 15 were discovered dead in the owners' freezer. Courtesy LifeLine Animal Project

Sgt. Sal Ortega of Sandy Springs police said Thursday that the homeowner lived alone and told officers that he’s at a difficult stage in his life and the number of cats got out of control.

Animal Control Services visited in July after complaints from neighbors about an odor and found the homeowner with only a few cats, he added.

LifeLine recently took in 16 kittens from a property in Walton County where stray cats had been fed and multiplied, AJC.com previously reported. Hirsch said the Fulton animal shelters are nearly at capacity for cats and that the organization is in “urgent need” of foster homes.

LifeLife is seeking foster homes for cats who are already in their care to make room the rescued cats and kittens. Those interested in helping can sign up to foster at LifeLineAnimal.org/fostercats or donate to support their ongoing care at LifeLineAnimal.org/helpsavelives.