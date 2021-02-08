More Atlanta elementary students return to school buildings today

Atlanta Public Schools enters the second phase of its reopening plan today, when students in third through fifth grade can resume in-person learning.
The district moved to online-only learning in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Jan. 25, APS allowed students in prekindergarten through second grade as well as some special education students to return if they chose.
In late January, the district announced it would delay the start date for other students by one to two weeks.
Older elementary students in third, fourth and fifth grades will be able to return today. Middle and high school students are scheduled to go back Feb. 16.
About one third of the students who attend the district’s traditional, non-charter schools indicated they wanted to go back into buildings.
The decision to reopen buildings prompted concern from some teachers and parents, who held protests urging APS to keep classes online for now. They said it isn’t safe for students and employees to gather in-person.