MONDAY’S WEATHER | Staying cool and mostly sunny

After a warm trend last week, we’re keeping things cool at least for the first part of this week in metro Atlanta.

Monday is starting off with temperatures in the 40s ahead of daybreak. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, a shift from the 10 degrees above average we saw last week.

“Definitely on the cooler side for the end of April,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.