MONDAY’S WEATHER | More showers and potentially severe storms later

Additionally, with the ground being already saturated from the past several days of rain, flash flooding could be an issue for areas that see heavier rainfall today. Between one to two inches could fall in some isolated areas.

The rain will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Thursday, we should see a break from the wet pattern.

“We’ve got a drier weather pattern setting in across North Georgia,” Monahan said. “Still some storms around, but much more sunshine is going to mix in.”

It’s also going to mean higher temperatures. Highs on Monday will stay in the upper 80s, but starting Tuesday, we should see temps climb back into the 90s.

With high humidity thanks to all of the rain we’ve seen, it’s likely going to feel much hotter than it is.

