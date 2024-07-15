MONDAY’S WEATHER | Hottest day of the work week as temps surge

A Code Orange air quality alert is in place today, too, meaning the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children and people with heart or lung disease should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, especially during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest, the NWS warns.

Poor air quality is common during the summer months when there is little wind and prolonged dry spells.

We’ll be staying mostly dry today, too, but a few locations could get hit with some scattered storms late in the afternoon.

“Remember, we are still in a drought — a severe drought for parts of North Georgia, so rain is welcomed,” Monahan said.

We’ll keep a chance of rain throughout the week, and starting Wednesday, temps will take a dip into the low 90s and upper 80s. That trend will stay with us for the foreseeable future.

