MONDAY’S WEATHER | Few morning showers make for steamy afternoon

A few showers are falling around metro Atlanta on Monday morning.
That’s a good thing because parts of North Georgia are under moderate drought conditions, with the last time the metro area saw any measurable rain being two weeks ago on June 10.
But the rain will make for a very steamy afternoon as highs creep into the mid to upper 90s — near record heat for this time of year.
“Dress for that heat and that humidity again today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’ll feel like near 100 (degrees) this afternoon.”
The near-record heat will be the story for this week. Highs will flirt with the 100-degree mark at least through Thursday. The high then and through the weekend will dip slightly, but we’ll still be in the 90s. It’ll just be the mid to low 90s.
Rain is staying in the forecast, too. Aside from Tuesday, each day has a low chance of seeing some showers and even some isolated storms starting Thursday.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
