Metro Atlanta

MONDAY’S WEATHER | Few morning showers make for steamy afternoon

By
15 minutes ago

A few showers are falling around metro Atlanta on Monday morning.

That’s a good thing because parts of North Georgia are under moderate drought conditions, with the last time the metro area saw any measurable rain being two weeks ago on June 10.

But the rain will make for a very steamy afternoon as highs creep into the mid to upper 90s — near record heat for this time of year.

“Dress for that heat and that humidity again today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’ll feel like near 100 (degrees) this afternoon.”

The near-record heat will be the story for this week. Highs will flirt with the 100-degree mark at least through Thursday. The high then and through the weekend will dip slightly, but we’ll still be in the 90s. It’ll just be the mid to low 90s.

Rain is staying in the forecast, too. Aside from Tuesday, each day has a low chance of seeing some showers and even some isolated storms starting Thursday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case 1h ago

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?
31m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?
1h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Why UPS is selling a freight business it bought nearly a decade ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley must be resentenced, court rules
50m ago
What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?
1h ago
Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks