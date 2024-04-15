MONDAY’S WEATHER | Above average temps with mostly sunny skies

Metro Atlantans are headed for another warm day with highs in the mid 80s on Monday.
“We are going to see a beautiful start to the work week with lots of sunshine around,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
The morning is starting off cool with temperatures in the mid 50s, but with an 85-degree high in the city, we’ll be well above the average high for this time of year. Temps typically top out around 74 degrees in mid-April, according to the National Weather Service.
We’ll also have a light breeze wafting around, and no rain is in the forecast today.
Similar conditions are in store through the first half of the weekend.
We’ll have a few more clouds around Tuesday, but we’re steering clear of rain.
Starting Wednesday, there’s a slight chance that some of us will see showers. But the best chance of rain will come on Sunday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
