MONDAY’S WEATHER | Above average temps with mostly sunny skies

Sunny and warm on Monday
51 minutes ago

Metro Atlantans are headed for another warm day with highs in the mid 80s on Monday.

“We are going to see a beautiful start to the work week with lots of sunshine around,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The morning is starting off cool with temperatures in the mid 50s, but with an 85-degree high in the city, we’ll be well above the average high for this time of year. Temps typically top out around 74 degrees in mid-April, according to the National Weather Service.

We’ll also have a light breeze wafting around, and no rain is in the forecast today.

Similar conditions are in store through the first half of the weekend.

We’ll have a few more clouds around Tuesday, but we’re steering clear of rain.

Starting Wednesday, there’s a slight chance that some of us will see showers. But the best chance of rain will come on Sunday.

Five-day forecast for April 15, 2024.

