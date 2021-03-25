Mobile vaccine sites plan to administer 200 doses per day to at-risk communities

CORE’s goal is to vaccinate 200 people per day and reach Hispanic communities as well as people whose health conditions put them at higher risk, such as those high blood pressure and diabetes, Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders said during a March 16 City Council meeting.

Sandy Springs paramedics and emergency medical technicians will help to administer COVID-19 vaccines locally, Sanders said.

CORE was co-founded by actor Sean Penn after an earthquake killed nearly a quarter of a million Haitians. Last year, the organization tested more than 100,000 people in Fulton for coronavirus and gave the county $3 million for additional mobile testing units to focus on hotspot communities.

In addition to the Atlanta metro area, CORE mobile vaccine sites have opened in Los Angeles, Hammelman said. More locations are planned for Chicago and the Navajo Nation, he said.