Milton firefighters temporarily move into Bethwell Community Center

A group of Milton firefighters are getting a new temporary home — again.
Officials closed Fire Station 42, at 15240 Thompson Road, in February to demolish and rebuild a larger structure. Those firefighters had been calling Fire Station 44 home but will move to Bethwell Community Center, 2595 Hopewell Road, on Dec. 17, according to a city announcement.
Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa said in the announcement he expects to have the station operational by the start of 2022.
“While this isn’t a forever move, we do believe that it will be a good one for our Department and Milton residents on the whole,” Benmoussa said. “Location can be everything because every second counts in an emergency. And this repositioning should help greatly in that regard.”
The Bethwell building has been used for dance classes and other programs. The renovation of the former Milton Country Club clubhouse, which is about three times the size of Bethwell and should open early next year.
As for the permanent fire station, Milton communications staff wrote that Milton City Council is expected to consider a construction contract in the coming weeks.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
About the Author