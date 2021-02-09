Milton Fire Station 42 closed for demolition, new construction

The new 6,500-square-foot Fire Station 42 will have 12 parking spaces and eight bunk rooms. Its drive-through bays will allow firefighters to avoid backing the fire truck in from Thompson Road. The one-story station will have a barn look, back patio, open trusses, and a fireplace in the middle of the main communal space.

The city encourages those driving, biking or walking along Thompson Road to be cautious as the demolition and construction takes place. The new building is expected to open by the end of 2021.