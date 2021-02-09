Milton Fire Station 42 closed for demolition, new construction

Milton Fire Station 42, 15240 Thompson Rd., closed Feb. 6 to make way for the demolition of the existing structure and construction of a larger fire station. During this transition, Fire Station 44 at the Public Safety Complex on Highway 9 will house FS42′s occupants. Firefighters there and elsewhere around the city will handle calls formerly served out of the Thompson Road location.
The new 6,500-square-foot Fire Station 42 will have 12 parking spaces and eight bunk rooms. Its drive-through bays will allow firefighters to avoid backing the fire truck in from Thompson Road. The one-story station will have a barn look, back patio, open trusses, and a fireplace in the middle of the main communal space.
The city encourages those driving, biking or walking along Thompson Road to be cautious as the demolition and construction takes place. The new building is expected to open by the end of 2021.
Contact Milton Fire-Rescue Department at 678-297-6300 (then press option #1) for non-emergencies or 678-242-2541 to reach Fire Administration. In an emergency dial 911.