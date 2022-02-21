Hamburger icon
Milton, Alpharetta seek solicitor to represent cities in court

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The cities of Alpharetta and Milton are looking for an attorney to represent the combined roughly 105,000 residents in court.

A city solicitor prosecutes cases involving city code and traffic violations — these are the small, everyday local cases like tree cutting across property lines or noise violations.

The cities will share the cost of the position, according to a Facebook post from Milton government. Alpharetta’s court sessions are held in Milton’s courtroom, which is inside the city’s police building.

Learn more about the job at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta/jobs/3404640/city-solicitor?fbclid=IwAR28haobvdCoPunQu2L2-_YMdG4vkX_EiByPPXBhNkcVvUG2r09fRW_8oqA.

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

