Milton, Alpharetta seek solicitor to represent cities in court

The cities of Alpharetta and Milton are looking for an attorney to represent the combined roughly 105,000 residents in court.
A city solicitor prosecutes cases involving city code and traffic violations — these are the small, everyday local cases like tree cutting across property lines or noise violations.
The cities will share the cost of the position, according to a Facebook post from Milton government. Alpharetta’s court sessions are held in Milton’s courtroom, which is inside the city’s police building.
Learn more about the job at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta/jobs/3404640/city-solicitor?fbclid=IwAR28haobvdCoPunQu2L2-_YMdG4vkX_EiByPPXBhNkcVvUG2r09fRW_8oqA.
Credit: WSBTV Videos
About the Author
Editors' Picks