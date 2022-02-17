Hamburger icon
Experience the ‘Traveling While Black’ virtual reality at Fulton libraries

The VR can be experienced at 18 different libraries in Fulton. Register today and experience "Traveling While Black" at one of 18 libraries throughout Fulton County. Participants under the age of 18 must submit a parental consent form.



Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Those interested in learning about Black history through technology can do so at libraries throughout Fulton County.

The county’s library system along with the arts department are providing a virtual reality experience named “Traveling While Black” during Black History Month.

“The film is a cinematic virtual reality experience that immerses the viewer in the long history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in our communities,” according to the county website. The piece was produced by Montréal’s Félix & Paul Studios.

Viewers will immerse themselves among several of the patrons of the Black-owned Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C.

“Viewers will reflect on their experiences of restricted movement and race relations in the U.S.,” per the county website, “confronting the way we understand and talk about race in America.”



Those interested can register online at: fulcolibrary.org/traveling-while-black.

Several big names highlight "Black music "Walk of Fame" ceremony

