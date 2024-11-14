Metro Atlanta’s heaviest rain in 6 weeks slowing morning commute

Metro Atlanta is waking up Thursday to some of the heaviest rain the area has seen since September. And you guessed it, it is causing headaches on the roads as people head to work.
“The wettest weather we’ve had in about six weeks rolling through North Georgia early this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to mean slippery roads out there, some ponding, some puddling on the roads this morning.”
Widespread rain has been falling throughout the night, and after such a long period without much rain, that means oils and other debris is collecting in those puddles along highways and interstates.
Already, several crashes have been reported around the metro area. Most have blocked only a few lanes, but still caused major backups.
“Delay your commute if you can,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.
In Clayton County, for example, a crash briefly blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 at Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow around 6:15 a.m. While lanes reopened soon after, traffic continues to move slowly.
The rain should taper down by 9 a.m., Monahan said, but it’ll still be scattered. And by lunchtime, a cold front will settle across North Georgia, keeping highs in the low 60s.
“And then for all of us, by late this afternoon, turning partly cloudy,” Monahan said. “The rain (will be) over with, and we’re setting things up for a dry Friday and a dry weekend.”
Highs into the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 60s, with temps reaching the 70s again by Sunday.
