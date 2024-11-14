Breaking: Suspect, Coweta K-9 killed; deputy wounded in pursuit that ended in gunfire
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s heaviest rain in 6 weeks slowing morning commute

Metro Atlanta's morning commute is moving slow thanks to the heaviest rain the area has seen in six weeks.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta's morning commute is moving slow thanks to the heaviest rain the area has seen in six weeks.
By
1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta is waking up Thursday to some of the heaviest rain the area has seen since September. And you guessed it, it is causing headaches on the roads as people head to work.

“The wettest weather we’ve had in about six weeks rolling through North Georgia early this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to mean slippery roads out there, some ponding, some puddling on the roads this morning.”

Widespread rain has been falling throughout the night, and after such a long period without much rain, that means oils and other debris is collecting in those puddles along highways and interstates.

Already, several crashes have been reported around the metro area. Most have blocked only a few lanes, but still caused major backups.

“Delay your commute if you can,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

In Clayton County, for example, a crash briefly blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 at Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow around 6:15 a.m. While lanes reopened soon after, traffic continues to move slowly.

The rain should taper down by 9 a.m., Monahan said, but it’ll still be scattered. And by lunchtime, a cold front will settle across North Georgia, keeping highs in the low 60s.

“And then for all of us, by late this afternoon, turning partly cloudy,” Monahan said. “The rain (will be) over with, and we’re setting things up for a dry Friday and a dry weekend.”

Highs into the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 60s, with temps reaching the 70s again by Sunday.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Heavy rain moves through north Georgia for morning commute

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Update: Weather alert issued for dense fog in Georgia until Tuesday morning
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Brace for dense fog in Georgia until Tuesday morning
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Update: Weather alert for fog in Georgia Tuesday morning
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Weather alert for dense fog in Georgia until early Tuesday morning
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael E. Kanell

Metro Atlanta home sales grew, but so did inventory. What about prices?2h ago
MARTA, Dickens say renovation of Five Points transit station can proceed
Her son walked less than a mile from home. She was arrested hours later
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security