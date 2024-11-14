Metro Atlanta’s heaviest rain in 6 weeks slowing morning commute

Metro Atlanta is waking up Thursday to some of the heaviest rain the area has seen since September. And you guessed it, it is causing headaches on the roads as people head to work.

“The wettest weather we’ve had in about six weeks rolling through North Georgia early this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to mean slippery roads out there, some ponding, some puddling on the roads this morning.”

Widespread rain has been falling throughout the night, and after such a long period without much rain, that means oils and other debris is collecting in those puddles along highways and interstates.