Metro Atlanta voters weigh in on key local races

Metro Atlanta voters weighed in on many local races Tuesday.
Here is a look at some of the key races. Limited results were available as of press time, and those posted are incomplete and unofficial until certified.
CLAYTON COUNTY
Sunday alcohol sales: Early returns leaned toward approval of a measure allowing earlier by-the-drink alcohol sales on Sundays.
COBB COUNTY
Sheriff: With just over 200,000 ballots counted, incumbent Republican Neil Warren was trailing against Democratic challenger Craig Owens.
Commission Chair: Incumbent Republican Mike Boyce was trailing against Democratic challenger Lisa Cupid, the county’s current District 4 commissioner.
Commission District 2: Democrat Jerica Richardson had an early lead against Republican Fitz Johnson.
School Board District 1: Incumbent Republican Randy Scamihorn had an early lead over Democrat Vickie H.W. Benson
School Board District 5: Democrat Julia Hurtado had a narrow early lead over incumbent Republican David Banks.
School Board District 7: Incumbent Republican Brad Wheeler had a narrow early lead over Democrat Lindsey Terrebonne.
District Attorney: Incumbent Republican Joyette Holmes was trailing early to Democrat Flynn Broady.
Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton was trailing early to Democrat Connie Taylor.
SPLOST referendum: Early returns showed support for continuing the county’s 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for six more years.
DEKALB COUNTY
Commission District 1: Republican incumbent Nancy Jester was facing Democratic challenger Robert Patrick.
Ethics referendum: For the second straight year, voters were weighing in on proposed changes to county ethics legislation.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Sheriff: Incumbent Republican Barry Babb appeared poised to top Democrat Chris Pigors.
Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Eric Maxwell appeared poised to top Democrat Vickie Butler.
Commission District 5: Incumbent Republican Charles Oddo appeared poised to top Democrat William Lightle.
FULTON COUNTY
Commission District 2: Incumbent Republican Bob Ellis was trailing early against Democrat Justin Holsomback.
Commission District 4: Incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall had a significant early lead over Republican Barbara Gresham.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Commission Chair: Democrat Nicole Love Hendrickson had an early lead over Republican David Post.
Commission District 1: Democrat Kirkland Carden had an early lead over Republican Laurie McClain.
Commission District 3: Democrat Jasper Watkins III had an early lead over Republican Ben Archer.
Sheriff: Democrat Keybo Taylor had an early lead over Republican Lou Solis.
District Attorney: Incumbent Republican Danny Porter was trailing early to Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson.
Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Republican Richard Steele was trailing early to Republican Tiffany Porter.
School Board District 1: Incumbent Republican Carole Boyce was trailing early to Democrat Karen Watkins.
School Board District 3: Incumbent Republican Mary Kay Murphy was trailing early to Democrat Tanisha Banks.
ESPLOST referendum: Early returns favored extending the county’s 1% education-funding sales tax for another five years.
Transit referendum: Early returns suggested a tight margin on the vote to opt into a new 30-year, 1% sales tax to pay for a dramatic expansion of transit in the county.