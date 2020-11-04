Metro Atlanta voters weigh in on key local races

COBB COUNTY

Sheriff: With just over 200,000 ballots counted, incumbent Republican Neil Warren was trailing against Democratic challenger Craig Owens.

Commission Chair: Incumbent Republican Mike Boyce was trailing against Democratic challenger Lisa Cupid, the county’s current District 4 commissioner.

Commission District 2: Democrat Jerica Richardson had an early lead against Republican Fitz Johnson.

School Board District 1: Incumbent Republican Randy Scamihorn had an early lead over Democrat Vickie H.W. Benson

School Board District 5: Democrat Julia Hurtado had a narrow early lead over incumbent Republican David Banks.

School Board District 7: Incumbent Republican Brad Wheeler had a narrow early lead over Democrat Lindsey Terrebonne.

District Attorney: Incumbent Republican Joyette Holmes was trailing early to Democrat Flynn Broady.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton was trailing early to Democrat Connie Taylor.

SPLOST referendum: Early returns showed support for continuing the county’s 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for six more years.

DEKALB COUNTY

Commission District 1: Republican incumbent Nancy Jester was facing Democratic challenger Robert Patrick.

Ethics referendum: For the second straight year, voters were weighing in on proposed changes to county ethics legislation.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Sheriff: Incumbent Republican Barry Babb appeared poised to top Democrat Chris Pigors.

Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Eric Maxwell appeared poised to top Democrat Vickie Butler.

Commission District 5: Incumbent Republican Charles Oddo appeared poised to top Democrat William Lightle.

FULTON COUNTY

Commission District 2: Incumbent Republican Bob Ellis was trailing early against Democrat Justin Holsomback.

Commission District 4: Incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall had a significant early lead over Republican Barbara Gresham.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Commission Chair: Democrat Nicole Love Hendrickson had an early lead over Republican David Post.

Commission District 1: Democrat Kirkland Carden had an early lead over Republican Laurie McClain.

Commission District 3: Democrat Jasper Watkins III had an early lead over Republican Ben Archer.

Sheriff: Democrat Keybo Taylor had an early lead over Republican Lou Solis.

District Attorney: Incumbent Republican Danny Porter was trailing early to Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson.

Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Republican Richard Steele was trailing early to Republican Tiffany Porter.

School Board District 1: Incumbent Republican Carole Boyce was trailing early to Democrat Karen Watkins.

School Board District 3: Incumbent Republican Mary Kay Murphy was trailing early to Democrat Tanisha Banks.

ESPLOST referendum: Early returns favored extending the county’s 1% education-funding sales tax for another five years.

Transit referendum: Early returns suggested a tight margin on the vote to opt into a new 30-year, 1% sales tax to pay for a dramatic expansion of transit in the county.