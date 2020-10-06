Mayoral complaints lead Fulton to add another early voting location

“A lot of them probably won’t vote just to be honest with you,” he said Friday.

Other mayors came to his aid.

“A big old site in College Park does not make up for no sites in Palmetto and Chatt Hills,” said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of the mega-site at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Barron said Tuesday that the Palmetto Library is usually the site with the lowest turnout. He said there are 5,200 registered voters between Palmetto and Chattahoochee Hills.

Elections staff will now need to scramble to bring the library online, which is why it won’t open until the second week. Barron said this move will also put all their back-up laptops in the field.

Boddie hadn’t heard the news when reached Tuesday. He said he was happy and thankful, but still concerned about the missing week.

“There’s no doubt that people will start going to the library,” he said.