X

Judge: Fulton doesn’t have to hold hearings that could purge 14K voters

JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that the county’s elections board does not have to hold hearings that could have purged more than 14,000 registered voters from county rolls.

This ruling shields thousands of voters from the risk of being purged. The ruling comes about a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election, which is expected to bring record turnout and focus heavily on election integrity.

Two Fulton citizens have been trying to force the county’s elections board to hold the hearings since early July. Feeling left with no options, they asked a court to make the board hold the hearings. Judge Jane Barwick dismissed that request Monday.

The attorney for the two men, Ray Smith, told the judge he has five bankers boxes of affidavits from people saying they are no longer registered to vote at their previous address. Smith said they want to ensure an accurate election.

ExploreJudge declines to dismiss DeKalb County voter purge lawsuit

David Lowman, who represented the county, said federal law prohibits Fulton officials from removing voters from the rolls so close to a federal election. Smith disagreed.

Many organizations back the county’s position: Georgia NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, the Washington-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the New Georgia Project.

Barwick’s ruling allowed the petitioners and Smith to re-file their ask of the court. Smith was not immediately available for comment following the mostly virtual hearing.

Check back for updates.

CDC releases COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.