Judge: Fulton doesn’t have to hold hearings that could purge 14K voters

This ruling shields thousands of voters from the risk of being purged. The ruling comes about a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election, which is expected to bring record turnout and focus heavily on election integrity.

Two Fulton citizens have been trying to force the county’s elections board to hold the hearings since early July. Feeling left with no options, they asked a court to make the board hold the hearings. Judge Jane Barwick dismissed that request Monday.