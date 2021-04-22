Mayor says ‘personal interests’ of sheriff, councilman driving opposition to jail closure

Labat and Bond both took issue with the Bottoms’ comments.

Bond told the AJC he was “highly disappointed in my friend Mayor Bottoms for making such an erroneous and false statement.”

The councilman, who sponsored a resolution that would create a joint city-county task force to consider partnering with Fulton, said he has no family members that work at the jail. A relative who once worked there retired almost two years ago, he said.

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. FILE PHOTO/AJC.COM

“If the mayor would get out of her own way and humble herself just a little bit, I think that we can work cooperatively with Fulton County,” Bond said. “I’m saddened by the mayor’s comments but more deeply troubled about how misinformed she apparently is about the situation on the ground.”

“While the mayor is focused on politics in a difficult re-election season, I am focused on solutions,” Labat said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When she is ready to talk about what’s best for the safety of families who live, work and play in Fulton County and the City of Atlanta she knows where to find me.”

Labat has proposed the county buy the city’s jail, to augment the county’s 2,500-bed facility on Rice Street. Fulton’s jail was under federal oversight for 11 years because of extreme overcrowding and security issues. Though Fulton has spent $1 billion to repair the facility, overcrowding remains a concern.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who defeated the incumbent sheriff last year, cleans out his campaign office in August. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Bond’s resolution to create a task force was tabled at the City Council meeting earlier this week. Another measure that would set up the closure of the jail within 15 months has the backing of Bottoms and will be discussed at the council’s public safety committee on Monday.