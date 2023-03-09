Mayor Dickens appoints chief equity officer

Stanciel will serve as the city’s Chief Equity Officer, a senior-level cabinet position that will work across departments to prioritize “equity, social justice, diversity and inclusion,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“My vision for Atlanta is one with an expansive culture of equity — both in government (and) throughout our city,” Dickens said in a statement. “Candace understands that improving the life outcomes of others improves the outcomes for all — that we are all interconnected.”