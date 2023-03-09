X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mayor Dickens appoints chief equity officer

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced this week the appointment of Candace M. Stanciel to lead an effort to tackle inequities across the city related to issues like affordable housing, education and economic mobility.

Stanciel will serve as the city’s Chief Equity Officer, a senior-level cabinet position that will work across departments to prioritize “equity, social justice, diversity and inclusion,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“My vision for Atlanta is one with an expansive culture of equity — both in government (and) throughout our city,” Dickens said in a statement. “Candace understands that improving the life outcomes of others improves the outcomes for all — that we are all interconnected.”

Stanciel was previously the founder and lead consultant at The Common Good Agency, a media group that helps government, higher education and nonprofit organizations focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

An adjunct faculty member at Emory University where she teaches identity development and social change, Stanciel has also served as a director at Morehouse School of Medicine and worked in the Office of the President at the University of Georgia.

“Having called Atlanta home for more than 30 years, I can personally attest that we are all tied in a single garment of destiny,” Stanciel said in a statement. “As Chief Equity Officer, I’m prepared to design policies and practices for a city that works for everyone.”

Her appointment is effective March 30th, 2023.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High4h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: An embattled Athens prosecutor fuels ‘accountability’ push
4h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
17h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
3h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
3h ago

Fountain causes controversy in Sandy Springs approval of Veterans Park
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Proposed home visit program to boost health of moms, babies stirs hope
3h ago
Henry County approves new four-year contract for county manager Matthews
5h ago
Why Atlanta’s political case to host the DNC may be better than when Democrats controlled...
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
13h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top