Mayor Dickens appoints chief equity officer

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced this week the appointment of Candace M. Stanciel to lead an effort to tackle inequities across the city related to issues like affordable housing, education and economic mobility.
Stanciel will serve as the city’s Chief Equity Officer, a senior-level cabinet position that will work across departments to prioritize “equity, social justice, diversity and inclusion,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.
“My vision for Atlanta is one with an expansive culture of equity — both in government (and) throughout our city,” Dickens said in a statement. “Candace understands that improving the life outcomes of others improves the outcomes for all — that we are all interconnected.”
Stanciel was previously the founder and lead consultant at The Common Good Agency, a media group that helps government, higher education and nonprofit organizations focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
An adjunct faculty member at Emory University where she teaches identity development and social change, Stanciel has also served as a director at Morehouse School of Medicine and worked in the Office of the President at the University of Georgia.
“Having called Atlanta home for more than 30 years, I can personally attest that we are all tied in a single garment of destiny,” Stanciel said in a statement. “As Chief Equity Officer, I’m prepared to design policies and practices for a city that works for everyone.”
Her appointment is effective March 30th, 2023.
