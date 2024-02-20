Massive police move against hacking group claiming credit for Fulton County attack

Participating agencies announced some details Tuesday, at 6:30 a.m. Atlanta time.

“It is difficult to say exactly how many victims of LockBit there are, but we estimate that in 2023 alone there were 1,000 victims just in the United States,” FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said in a short video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The FBI is currently reaching out to each of the victims we know about to share possible decryption capabilities.”

Police agencies are offering decryption tools to victims such as Fulton County.

“In wider action coordinated by Europol, two LockBit actors have been arrested this morning in Poland and Ukraine, over 200 cryptocurrency accounts linked to the group have been frozen,” the NCA announced. “The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that two defendants responsible for using LockBit to carry out ransomware attacks have been criminally charged, are in custody, and will face trial in the U.S.”

Further indictments have been made in the U.S. against two Russians for conspiring to commit LockBit attacks.

The attack on Fulton County crippled many systems, including hundreds of phone lines. County services were unavailable for several days, and many offices are still using offline work-arounds.

County Commission Chair Robb Pitts initially said there was no information that personal data had been compromised. But when the county acknowledged the hack was a ransomware attack, Pitts said personal data leaks were possible.

Hackers posted a countdown clock on LockBit’s site on the dark web, showing some county documents and threatening to post personal information if an unspecified ransom wasn’t paid. At the deadline that clock disappeared and nothing further was released.

County officials remained mum, but cybersecurity experts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it was likely the county’s cyberinsurance had paid off the hackers in cryptocurrency.

LockBit’s tools to steal and encrypt data emerged from Russian-language hacking forums in 2020. By 2022 it became the most widely used ransomware, according to police.

“The group provided ransomware-as-a-service to a global network of hackers or ‘affiliates,’ supplying them with the tools and infrastructure required to carry out attacks,” the NCA said.

Europol said LockBit would normally take one-quarter of the ransom affiliated hackers collected.

“Taskforce Operation Cronos,” coordinated by Europol, included police from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, plus the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan. Members also thanked agencies in Finland, Poland, New Zealand and Ukraine.

Europol announced the law enforcement action took down 34 computer servers in the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, France, Switzerland, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“In addition, two LockBit actors have been arrested in Poland and Ukraine at the request of the French judicial authorities,” the agency said. “Three international arrest warrants and five indictments have also been issued by the French and U.S. judicial authorities.”

Agencies will be sifting through the seized data to target LockBit’s leaders, developers and affiliates, according to Europol.

“The Agency has also obtained the LockBit platform’s source code and a vast amount of intelligence from their systems about their activities and those who have worked with them and used their services to harm organizations throughout the world,” the NCA said. But the agency acknowledged this action, though major, does not destroy LockBit. The group may reorganize, the NCA said.