Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Massive mixed-use development announced near Atlanta Beltline’s burgeoning Southside Trail

A rendering of the 40-arce parcel shows the new mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

caption arrowCaption
A rendering of the 40-arce parcel shows the new mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

Credit: Kaplan Residential

Local News
By Collin Kelley, Atlanta Intown for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments have acquired a 40-acre parcel near the southern portion of the Atlanta BeltLine in Chosewood Park with plans to build more than 2,000 multifamily units along with 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

Located at 500 Sawtell Avenue, the developers said in a press release that the project would be a “transformative, master-planned project presented in multiple phases” to create a “neighborhood village.”

The first phase will have 700 townhomes and apartments, according to the press release. The site plan and renderings show multiple pocket parks and a “village center” with a water feature.

caption arrowCaption
A rending of the 40-acre parcel shows the new mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

A rending of the 40-acre parcel shows the new mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

caption arrowCaption
A rending of the 40-acre parcel shows the new mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

Credit: Kaplan Residential

Kaplan Residential and Origin investments said they have tapped experiential retail consultants at Revel, which consulted on Krog Street Market and The Interlock, to create concepts that include a variety of local restaurants with outdoor seating, coffee shops, a wellness center, dedicated areas for revolving food trucks, pet amenities, collaborative co-working centers, and an entertainment space.

ExploreAtlanta to build 116 affordable homes near Beltline Eastside trail

Residents will also have access to “Club Sawtell,” which will be equipped with state-of-the-art fitness, wellness, co-working, and lifestyle amenities.

Groundbreaking on the initial stage is slated for the fourth quarter of this year.

caption arrowCaption
A rendering of the 40-acre parcel shows the mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

A rendering of the 40-acre parcel shows the mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

caption arrowCaption
A rendering of the 40-acre parcel shows the mixed-use development expected to break ground later this year. (Courtesy of Kaplan Residential)

Credit: Kaplan Residential

Credit: Kaplan Residential

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Intown logo

Credit: Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown logo

Credit: Atlanta Intown

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Intown logo

Credit: Atlanta Intown

Credit: Atlanta Intown

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Atlanta Intown. Atlanta Intown publishes a free monthly community newspaper . Visit them online at AtlantaIntownPaper.com or on Instagram @AtlantaIntown.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Collin Kelley, Atlanta Intown for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Metro Atlanta gas prices hit all-time high as U.S. bans Russia oil
8m ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated March 8)
23m ago
One of the highest points in the city is now open as public greenspace
51m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top