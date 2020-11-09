MARTA wants your thoughts on design for station in ‘emerging hub’ of Atlanta

MARTA and the city of Atlanta are creating a “master plan” for the area around the Lindbergh Center MARTA station to guide future design and investment. And they want your input to help craft it.
The Lindbergh-Armour Master Plan focuses on the corridors around the MARTA station along Piedmont Road, Lindbergh Drive, and Cheshire Bridge Road, just west of Ga. 400 and north of I-85. The city said it identified the location as an “emerging hub" for housing and infrastructure; it has seen several new high-end housing developments pop up over the last several years.
It’s still early in the master planning process, but MARTA and the city are asking for the public to give its thoughts on what changes it would like to see in the area. Residents, commuters and people who work in the area can send in feedback and use an interactive map to give feedback on the website for the master plan. MARTA and the Department of City Planning are also holding several public meetings this fall; officials have already briefed several of the Neighborhood Planning Units in the area.
Ultimately, MARTA hopes to see the corridor transformed “into a vibrant place with a cohesive identity as an integral part of the city.” That might involve installing better access to transit and new multi-use trail networks, the agency said.
The process is expected to wrap up with a final report in April of next year.