MARTA wants your thoughts on design for station in ‘emerging hub’ of Atlanta

It’s still early in the master planning process, but MARTA and the city are asking for the public to give its thoughts on what changes it would like to see in the area. Residents, commuters and people who work in the area can send in feedback and use an interactive map to give feedback on the website for the master plan. MARTA and the Department of City Planning are also holding several public meetings this fall; officials have already briefed several of the Neighborhood Planning Units in the area.

Ultimately, MARTA hopes to see the corridor transformed “into a vibrant place with a cohesive identity as an integral part of the city.” That might involve installing better access to transit and new multi-use trail networks, the agency said.