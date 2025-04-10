MARTA traffic camera enforcement legislation stalls

The bill could still be called up for a vote in the Senate at any point next session, the second year of the biennial.

“We’re prepared to revisit and push for this important measure next legislative session,” Larosa said.

Bus rapid transit lines are meant to mimic the speed of rail service and generally operate in dedicated lanes to avoid the typical traffic congestion that can snarl regular bus routes.

Vehicles aren’t supposed to drive in BRT lanes but other jurisdictions have struggled to keep them out. MARTA has proposed mounting cameras to the front of buses that could catch the license plates of offenders and issue tickets.

MARTA’s first BRT route, the Rapid A-Line or the Summerhill route, as it’s also known, was set to begin service this year. Construction delays have pushed the service start date to 2026, however.

A new start date isn’t set, but could occur before the Senate takes up the legislation.

If service starts first, it will fall to MARTA and Atlanta police to enforce lane infringement, MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in a statement. Either police department will be able to write tickets to offenders.

The Rapid A-line is a nearly five-mile loop through downtown and along Hank Aaron Drive. About 85% of the route is on bus-only lanes.

This is the second legislative session MARTA has pushed for BRT camera enforcement. When it was first proposed in 2023, legislators critical of how cameras have been used to enforce school zone speed limits pushed back.

The legislation MARTA proposed this year was scaled back from the earlier request.

MARTA proposed a six-month warning-only period to give motorists time to adjust to the new bus-only lanes. First time violators would get a warning. Repeat offenders would face escalating fines, but violations would never result in arrests.