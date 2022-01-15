MARTA: Things to know about the Atlanta transit agency

MARTA was proposed by an act of the Georgia Legislature in 1965. Voters in DeKalb and Fulton counties approved a 1% percent sales tax to fund MARTA operations in 1971, with construction of the rail system beginning in 1975.

Ridership: People take 488,000 MARTA trips a day. Since the service began in 1979, it has carried more than 5 billion riders. It’s the eighth-largest system in the country.