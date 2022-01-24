MARTA receives $970,000 for Clayton County transit study

Transit designed to move passengers faster in Clayton County got a funding boost recently from the Federal Transit Administration.
The FTA awarded MARTA $970,000 to study transit-oriented developments at 12 stations along 15 miles of a bus rapid transit line meant for Clayton’s Southlake area.
A Southlake BRT could save 20 minutes on a trip from Southlake Mall to College Park while serving Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale Town Center and apartment complexes and retail developments, MARTA said.
The grant will “support development of a market analysis and equitable development strategy; a corridor-wide stormwater and resilience strategy; and complete corridor pilot studies along with developing specific small area plans for the corridor’s 12 proposed station areas,” MARTA said in a release.
About the Author