MARTA receives $970,000 for Clayton County transit study

The FTA has awarded MARTA $970,000 to study a Southlake BRT line in Clayton County. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUND TRANSIT)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Transit designed to move passengers faster in Clayton County got a funding boost recently from the Federal Transit Administration.

The FTA awarded MARTA $970,000 to study transit-oriented developments at 12 stations along 15 miles of a bus rapid transit line meant for Clayton’s Southlake area.

A Southlake BRT could save 20 minutes on a trip from Southlake Mall to College Park while serving Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale Town Center and apartment complexes and retail developments, MARTA said. 

The grant will “support development of a market analysis and equitable development strategy; a corridor-wide stormwater and resilience strategy; and complete corridor pilot studies along with developing specific small area plans for the corridor’s 12 proposed station areas,” MARTA said in a release.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

