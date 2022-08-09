MARTA makes design pick for Clayton County bus maintenance facility

STV Incorporated of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, will complete the in-house design work MARTA has started for the $338 million maintenance and operations building, which will support 31 regional bus routes, the transit agency said Monday. The facility will be home to 250 buses, fueling and bus wash stations, a wellness center and a MARTA police precinct with firing range.

MARTA said 350 people will be hired to construct the facility and that it will employ 700 new permanent jobs when completed.