Marietta schools start new partnership for COVID-19 testing

Marietta City School students and staff can now be tested for COVID-19 thanks to a new partnership approved by the Board of Education.
The partnership between the system and Peachtree Immediate Care offers testing at the district’s Woods-Wilkins Campus at 353 Lemon Street in Marietta. School board members unanimously approved the partnership at its Feb. 9 meeting.
Appointments are required and reserved for district staff, students and families who have been identified through contact tracing and for any employee who is showing COVID-19 symptoms and wants to be tested.
The cost of testing will be covered by most insurance plans. For students who don’t have insurance, but is in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19, Marietta schools will cover the cost of testing.
Appointments can be made 48 hours in advance by visiting Peachtree Immediate Care’s website. If you have more questions or don’t have health insurance, email CovidTesting@marietta-city.org or call 678-365-6597.