Marietta schools reopen with 1,002 students returning to classrooms

Marietta’s plan limits class sizes to no more than nine students to allow for social distancing. All students, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks while inside buildings, classrooms, and buses. The schools will also conduct daily temperature checks for everyone. The district has made exceptions to the mask rule for medical reasons, eating and drinking, outdoor activities and staff working in personal office spaces where social distancing can be maintained.

Rivera also said the district installed partitions on student desks, and staff on Tuesday served lunch to students while they were in the classroom or outside. Schools have large tents where students can eat their meals if there is inclement weather.

Marietta City Schools installed partitions on student desks as part of its efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Natalie Roush/Marietta City Schools Credit: Natalie Roush/Marietta City Schools

The district received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide meals at no cost to all children 18 and under. Students attending in-person classes Monday and Wednesday will eat at school on those days and have their meals sent home on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. For in-person students on a Tuesday/Thursday schedule, they will eat at school on those days and have their meals sent home Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A Lockheed Elementary School student retrieves food from a grab-and-go section in the school's hallway Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Roush/Marietta City Schools Credit: Natalie Roush/Marietta City Schools

Marietta City Schools will switch to a meal kit format for students who are enrolled in remote learning. Starting Friday, students will be given a week’s worth of meal kits. Students must order their kits so the school system knows how much food to prepare and load on its buses for delivery. Orders must be submitted by noon Wednesday each week to ensure they are delivered Friday. Parents can make their pre-orders on MyPaymentPlus.

Parents can email nutrition@marietta-city.org or visit the district’s website for more information.