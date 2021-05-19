Marietta schools offer COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 12 and older

The district is partnering with Poole’s Pharmacy to offer vaccines to students ages 12 and older from 10 a.m. to noon June 3 at Marietta High School. Students who will be 12 as of June 3 and enrolled in Marietta City Schools are eligible to register for the vaccination.

Explore More metro Atlanta education stories

The deadline to register is 3 p.m. May 27 or when the district reaches maximum capacity. Each person who wants to participate has to complete the Poole’s Pharmacy Pfizer consent form.