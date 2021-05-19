ajc logo
Marietta schools offer COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 12 and older

DeKalb Pediatric Center administers Jude Hiley, 16, his first dose of the Pfizer vaccination on May 7, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
DeKalb Pediatric Center administers Jude Hiley, 16, his first dose of the Pfizer vaccination on May 7, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marietta City Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students who are eligible to receive the inoculation.

The district is partnering with Poole’s Pharmacy to offer vaccines to students ages 12 and older from 10 a.m. to noon June 3 at Marietta High School. Students who will be 12 as of June 3 and enrolled in Marietta City Schools are eligible to register for the vaccination.

The deadline to register is 3 p.m. May 27 or when the district reaches maximum capacity. Each person who wants to participate has to complete the Poole’s Pharmacy Pfizer consent form.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at the time of the vaccine. All students who receive the first dose of the vaccine on June 3 will get their second shot on June 24.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this month authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15 years. In late March, the FDA gave the go-ahead to give the Pfizer vaccine to people as young as 16.

For questions or more information about the clinic or the registration process, email MCSCOVIDvaccine@marietta-city.org.

