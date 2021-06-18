ajc logo
X

Marietta schools budget includes raises for employees

Marietta City Schools' fiscal year 2022 budget totals $117 million and includes raises for employees ranging from 6% to 10.4%. Credit: Marietta City Schools
Marietta City Schools' fiscal year 2022 budget totals $117 million and includes raises for employees ranging from 6% to 10.4%. Credit: Marietta City Schools

Local News | 19 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marietta City Schools employees will soon see a bump in their take-home pay.

The system’s school board recently approved its fiscal year 2022 budget, which totals $117 million and includes pay increases for eligible certified and classified employees.

Spokeswoman Jen Brock said the raises range from 6% to 10.4%, with the average employee seeing a 7.5% salary increase.

ExploreMore stories about Cobb and Marietta public schools

Marietta schools’ budget and pay increases will go into effect July 1. The raises will be applied in addition to any increases eligible employees are entitled to each year based on experience.

The district has about 1,400 employees, Superintendent Grant Rivera said. As of March 4, the system had about 8,500 students enrolled, according to Georgia Department of Education data.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top