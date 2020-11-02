Marietta hotel’s collaboration with cops lead to 86% drop in crime

“For us, it represents the same theme that we have been talking about in a lot of our social media posts," McPhilamy said of the partnership. "When we work together we will always be strong, we will always be safer.”

The hotel owner did not return calls and an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the initiative. McPhilamy said the police department has done similar initiatives in other areas around the city. Marietta police wanted to get the word out about Homestay Suites with the hopes of encouraging other businesses to partner with the agency if they have concerns about crime on their property.

“There is no magic fix for a situation like this,” he said. "It requires an ongoing, long-term collaborative between the business owner and the police department.”