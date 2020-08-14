Marietta council member named Woman of the Year by Cobb nonprofit

Kelly was surprised by the recognition, which included video messages from friends and family members congratulating her for the honor.

“This is not how I expected tonight to go,” she said.

Kelly was chosen from among 15 honorees, who were all inducted into the Academy of Women Leaders, which honors women who have demonstrated leadership in their careers and communities.

In July, Kelly was sworn in as elected third vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association, a non-profit organization that provides educational and consulting services and legislative advocacy to its more than 500 member cities, according to its website.

Kelly is chair of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee and is a member of the Finance and Public Works committees. Kelly also serves on the boards for WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Cobb Travel & Tourism, Cobb Community Foundation and Marietta High School’s governance team.

Kelly is the senior resident manager of environmental, health and safety at Anheuser-Bush, LLC. She has over 25 years of senior level experience in ensuring workplace safety and energy and environmental sustainability with the Environmental Protection Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Councilwoman has a bachelor and master’s degrees in occupational safety & health and environmental management from North Carolina A&T State University and Columbia Southern University. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Kelly and husband, William, have three children: Trey, Lauren and Brooke.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter