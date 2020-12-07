Marietta appoints first female deputy fire chief

Christi Malec succeeds Danny Rackley, who retired after nearly 39 years with the city. Malec joined the Marietta Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter and was promoted in 2004 as a firefighter engineer. She became a lieutenant in 2013, commander in 2015 and assistant chief in March 2019.

Malec is also a certified paramedic, HAZMAT technician and fire inspector, the city said. She was also Marietta’s deputy fire marshal from 2015 to 2017.