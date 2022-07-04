BreakingNews
Find full results for AJC Peachtree Road Race
ajc logo
X

Man charged with DUI, leaving scene in crash that closed I-75 in Cobb

The Georgia State Patrol said a man was charged with DUI following a crash that shut down part of I-75 South in Cobb County on Monday. WSB-TV PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia State Patrol said a man was charged with DUI following a crash that shut down part of I-75 South in Cobb County on Monday. WSB-TV PHOTO

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Female passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries

The driver of a pickup truck that overturned on I-75 South in Cobb County Monday morning, closing the interstate for more than an hour, fled the scene but was later found at a local bus station and charged with DUI, authorities said.

A female passenger ejected from the car, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 36-year-old Decatur resident Ronnie Warren was driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac southbound near Windy Hill Road when it veered onto the shoulder. He overcorrected and the car flipped across the interstate.

Troopers responded just before 11:45 a.m. Lanes reopened for traffic around 1 p.m.

Officials said Warren was ultimately tracked down at a Cobb Linc bus station on Cumberland Boulevard. He was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, serious injury by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.

His passenger was not identified and no further information about her injuries was provided.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United’s offense capable of ‘important things’18h ago
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
7m ago
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend
Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves
2h ago
Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves
2h ago
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
8h ago
The Latest
AJC Peachtree Road Race runners rejoice as full-fledged Fourth returns
52m ago
GBI investigating after deputies shoot, kill Middle Georgia man
2h ago
2 Gwinnett men charged in celebratory gunfire incident
4h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top