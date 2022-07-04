Man charged with DUI, leaving scene in crash that closed I-75 in Cobb

The driver of a pickup truck that overturned on I-75 South in Cobb County Monday morning, closing the interstate for more than an hour, fled the scene but was later found at a local bus station and charged with DUI, authorities said.
A female passenger ejected from the car, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, 36-year-old Decatur resident Ronnie Warren was driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac southbound near Windy Hill Road when it veered onto the shoulder. He overcorrected and the car flipped across the interstate.
Troopers responded just before 11:45 a.m. Lanes reopened for traffic around 1 p.m.
Officials said Warren was ultimately tracked down at a Cobb Linc bus station on Cumberland Boulevard. He was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, serious injury by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
His passenger was not identified and no further information about her injuries was provided.
