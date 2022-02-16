Mableton cityhood push advances in Georgia House

“Believe it or not, (residents) already believe that Mableton is a city,” Thomas said.

In fact, it was — once upon a time.

Thomas said a city was formed for about 5 years starting in 1912, only to dissolve when catastrophic flooding left residents wishing they had county government resources to pay for disaster recovery.

Teresa Bailey, a lifelong resident of South Cobb, told lawmakers at a public hearing last week that she would love to see her community become a city again.

“We would like the privilege of being able to vote on this for ourselves,” said Bailey, who is 70.

Much like other proposed Cobb cities, Mableton would provide only limited services: community development, planning and zoning, parks and recreation, code enforcement and sanitation.

A referendum was initially planned for November, but after the three other cityhood proposals were moved up to the May primary ballot, the bill would give Cobb’s Board of Elections the option to choose whether to hold the vote during the primary or general election.