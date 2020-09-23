Luxury apartments open on Chattahoochee River in Cobb County

About two dozen luxury apartments overlooking the Chattahoochee River have opened in southeast Cobb County.
Chattahoochee Riverside is a new 26-unit development located next to another apartment complex, Walton on the Chattahoochee, at 2281 Akers Mill Road.
The new apartments replace 30 units that were destroyed in a fire several years ago and were built on an area that previously housed tennis courts. Spokeswoman Jennifer Kato said the fire occurred before the complex was purchased by Walton Communities.
Chattahoochee Riverside has its own gated access road, deck parking and elevator access. Each unit has smart home features such as remote access door locks, thermostats and light switches, Moen fixtures, Quartz countertops, walk-in closets with adjustable shelving, roll-up solar shades and large balconies.
Leasing for one- and two-bedroom apartment start at $1,828 per month.
“We are honored to have this opportunity to offer such a unique opportunity for residents to live in a beautiful home with spectacular views and direct access to the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area," said Walton Communities Director of Development Matt Teague.
Visit www.chattahoocheeriverside.com for more information.