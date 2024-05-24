Low risk of isolated severe storms possible through holiday weekend

It’s a mostly dry start to Friday in Metro Atlanta, but by the afternoon, scattered showers could pop up around the city and some stronger storms could impact North Georgia.

“It’s going to be fairly isolated as far as any severe storms developing, but there is that chance — especially as we go through the late part of the evening into later tonight, and it looks like that’s when things will kind of settle down before we get another round as we head into the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

On Friday, the northern half of the state will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.