Loganville survey says residents want downtown changes, hesitant for apartments

“We are being SURROUNDED by growth,” a survey comment read. “Rentals and apartments are going up everywhere, for MILES! We moved to Loganville for that small, hometown feel. Let all the other cities cater to the rentals, and let’s keep Loganville from being a transient town!”

Most respondents voiced their support for commercial development, with most favoring a private company fronting redevelopment costs rather than taxpayers. About 90% of respondents said they want a park and walkable downtown.

About 96% of respondents said traffic is a concern. Loganville is currently conducting a traffic study to pinpoint hotspots, which it hopes to wrap up in about a year, Schwartz said.

“Until you address the traffic problem anything else is just putting lipstick on a pig,” another survey comment read.

In regard to a new city hall building, feedback was mixed. More than half of respondents said they wouldn’t mind allocating tax dollars to revitalize city hall, while 60% said they’d support selling the city hall complex if it made Loganville a profit.

The city has posted the full survey results and the approximate 365 comments left by respondents on its website. Loganville’s Economic Development Committee will present the findings to Mayor Rey Martinez and the City Council in May. The council will then discuss next steps for incorporating the feedback into planning the future of downtown Loganville.