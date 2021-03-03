X

Loganville residents invited to help plan downtown’s future

Loganville residents can help shape the future of downtown development by participating in an online survey. (Courtesy Loganville Development Authority)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Loganville residents can help shape the future of downtown development by participating in an online survey. The city announced plans in the fall of 2019 to embark on a potential $180 million downtown redevelopment plan.

Information notices about how to participate in the plan are being sent to all registered voters and utility customers. The city is asking residents to check their utility bills and look in their mailboxes for a postcard with additional details. Additional copies are available at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road.

To participate, residents will need their utility account number or voter token to access the survey.

The downtown survey can be found at www.tinyurl.com/vl8roh42.

Questions: loganvillesurvey@gmail.com.

